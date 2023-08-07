‘Winnable tie’: Hull City v Doncaster Rovers prediction

Hull City host Doncaster Rovers at home in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

Hull City will be looking to bounce back from their dramatic last-gasp 2-1 away defeat away at Norwich City over the weekend in the first match of the new Championship season.

Doncaster were also beaten in their League Two opener 1-0 at home to fellow Yorkshire outfit Harrogate Town and will be eyeing a cup shock at the MKM Stadium.

Rovers’ boss Grant McCann managed the Tigers from 2019 to 2022 and guided them to the League One title during his time at the club after they sank into the third tier for the first time in 15 years under his guidance the year before.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“Hull’s defeat at Norwich was a tough one to take and this Doncaster cup clash is an opportunity to get into the habit of winning games. A run in the Carabao Cup would be exciting for fans this year and this is a game that Liam Rosenior should look to take seriously.

“I expect the likes of Jason Lokilo, Andy Smith and Brandon Fleming to get some minutes in this one and it would be a surprise if key players like Jean Michael Seri, Ozan Tufan and Adama Traore are risked against League Two opposition.

“Doncaster will see this as a winnable tie and Grant McCann will be eager to get one over his former employers, especially as he was sacked following the Tigers’ takeover in January 2022. However, a home win is more likely here.”

Score prediction: Hull City 2 Doncaster Rovers 1

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Hull City were quite unfortunate to come away from Carrow Road empty handed at the weekend. Rosenior’s new-look Tigers side will take some time to gel, but the opening day defeat doesn’t take away from the fact I think they could have a very enjoyable campaign this year.

“Doncaster Rovers will be motivated for this one and McCann will have his side thinking they can upset the odds, but I can see them being under pressure for a lot of this game and that for me will result in Hull City progressing.”

Score prediction: Hull City 1-0 Doncaster Rovers