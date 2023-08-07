‘Will come out on top’: Sheffield Wednesday v Stockport County prediction

Sheffield Wednesday host Stockport County in the opening round of the EFL Cup tomorrow night.

Sheffield Wednesday go into their second game under the watch of Xisco Munoz, who got off to a losing start to life at Hillsborough on Friday night.

Southampton came and left 2-1 victors, but the Owls put up a good fight and gave fans some hope for the season ahead.

Stockport meanwhile lost 1-0 at home to Gillingham in the opening round of the 2023/24 League To campaign on Saturday, so they too will be looking to avenge defeat in tomorrow night’s game.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Sheffield Wednesday have a very streamlined squad and so I don’t expect to see too many changes to the side that lost to Southampton. But given the size of the squad, Munoz will no doubt make changes where possible.

“Still, it should be a strong side and expect Stockport to field a strong XI as well, as they too go in search of their first win of the season.

“There’s a whole league between these two sides and I think Wednesday’s class will come out on top, and give Munoz his first win as Wednesday boss.”

Score prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 3-1 Stockport County

James Ray

“Sheffield Wednesday should be confident of getting themselves through to the next round with League Two opposition awaiting them on Tuesday night. There’s not much room for rotation for Munoz given his fairly limited squad but that should allow him to field a side strong enough to dispatch of Stockport.

“County are no mugs and won’t be ready to roll over, but you would think the gulf between the two sides ensures Wednesday pick up an easy enough win.

“A clean sheet would be a confidence boost after the opening day defeat. I’ll back the hosts to win 2-0.”

Score prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 Stockport County