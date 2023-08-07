Wigan Athletic won’t be signing recent Hull City trialist, reporter claims

Wigan Athletic aren’t signing free agent left-back George Cox, reports Paul Kendrick.

Wigan Athletic have been linked with the defender recently following the start of the new League One season.

Cox, 25, is a free agent following his exit from Fortuna Sittard earlier this summer and he has been weighing up his options. He also had a trial at Championship side Hull City last month, as reported by HullLive.

The Latics ‘won’t’ be luring him to the DW Stadium anytime soon, according to Wigan Today reporter Kendrick on Twitter (see tweet below).

Door closed by Wigan

Cox’s hunt for a new club goes on as he considers where to go next. The full-back rose up through the ranks at Brighton and Hove Albion and was a regular for the Seagulls at various youth levels.

He never made a senior appearance for the Premier League side though and was shipped out on loan to the Football League for a spell at Northampton Town in League Two before heading to Fortuna Sittard.

The Worthing-born man enjoyed his time in Holland and his move to the Eredivisie was made permanent in 2020. He went on to make 110 appearances in all competitions, scoring 10 times from the back, before his contract expired at the end of June.

Wigan’s name has emerged as a potential next destination after Hull decided not to hand him a deal. However, the door has now closed for now on a move to join Shaun Maloney’s side.

The Latics made a dream start to the new season after beating Derby County 2-1 at Pride Park courtesy of a brace by striker Charlie Wyke. They are back in action on Tuesday night in the Carabao Cup against Wrexham away.