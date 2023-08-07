Watford leading the race for prolific striker wanted by six other clubs

Watford are leading the race for attacker Sory Kaba, as per Mike McGrath.

Kaba, 28, spent part of last season on loan at Cardiff City.

He managed eight goals in 17 Championship appearances for a poor Bluebirds side and his goals helped keep the Welsh club in the second tier.

He returned to FC Midtjylland earlier this summer, but it’s no surprise his name has been in the press amid rumours of a summer move.

A host of Championship clubs are said to be interested in the forward. Six clubs are targeting Kaba, but the Hornets are leading the race.

A handy addition

The 28-year-old is in his prime and has a solid goal scoring record wherever he’s played regularly.

Kaba has featured three times for Midtjylland this season already and scored once. It remains to be seen whether a move will materialise in the next month, but the persistent interest from abroad makes a deal look possible this summer.

Kaba seemed to enjoy his time in the second tier last season, and his quality would make him a very good addition for many Championship sides this campaign.

The fact he managed an impressive record for Cardiff City is a promising feat for those interested. On paper it would suggest the experienced striker will have no issues scoring goals in a side better equipped at creating chances.

Watford are targeting a top six finish this year after falling short last time around.

They started the 2023/24 season with an emphatic win over QPR last weekend. They’ve made solid moves so far this summer, but the latest reports suggest they aren’t yet finished with around four weeks remaining of the summer window.