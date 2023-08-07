Watford hold discussions over deal for 28-year-old eyed by West Brom and Leeds United

Watford have held ‘exploratory talks’ over a deal for FC Midtjylland’s Sory Kaba, as per a report from The Athletic (Transfer live blog, 07.08.23, 14:42).

Kaba made a great impression in the Championship with Cardiff City over the second half of last season.

His return of eight goals in 17 games proved key in keeping the Bluebirds in the second-tier and somewhat unsurprisingly, that form has seen him linked with a return to these shores. It was said earlier this summer that Leeds United had scouted him last season while West Brom were linked towards the end of last month.

However, Mike McGrath said this morning that Watford were leading the race for Kaba and now, another fresh report has emerged regarding the Hornets’ interest in the striker.

The Athletic states ‘exploratory talks’ have taken place between Watford and FC Midtjylland over the striker.

Kaba is free to leave the Danish side this summer but both the club and player are considering multiple options.

A new talisman?

It’s clear to see Watford are keen to find themselves a new leading man up top heading into this season.

They’ve added Rhys Healey to their ranks while Vakoun Bayo was given a chance up top against QPR. He made the most of the opportunity too, netting in the 4-0 win. However, the Hornets still need more depth up top with only Bayo and Healey on the books as senior options.

Kaba’s return during his time with Cardiff shows he’s got what it takes to score regularly at this level. He’d add serious strength and depth to Valerien Ismael’s striking options but with all options being weighed up, time will tell if these exploratory talks develop into anything more concrete before the window ends in around three weeks.