UPDATED: The 4 West Brom summer transfer rumours and the likelihood of each deal materialising

West Brom have added only Jeremy Sarmiento (loan) and Josh Maja thus far in a slow transfer window. The hope will be that some more incomings can get sorted in the coming weeks but questions over the club’s ownership are persisting.

There have been rumours of potential incomings and outgoings and here, we update you on the rumours that have emerged and assess the likelihood of each deal materialising…

Kortney Hause

Reports said last month that Aston Villa defender Hause has been eyed at The Hawthorns ahead of a potential move.

How likely is this one?

Hause is down the pecking order at Villa Park and if a move is sanctioned, the Championship is a likely destination. It remains to be seen whether or not West Brom’s rumoured interest is firmed up though as nothing further has been said since the first reports emerged.

Grady Diangana

Winger Diangana is drawing a range of interest with Championship rivals Leicester City and Leeds United said to be interested. Premier League side Burnley are also admirers while teams from Saudi Arabia are keen too.

How likely is this one?

With a rumoured price tag of £7m, it might be hard to see Diangana move to another English club considering he hasn’t exactly pulled up many trees with West Brom. Tempting a Saudi Arabian club into a deal could be the Baggies’ best option but if someone is willing to pay, Diangana’s departure could be best for all.

David Button

It has been said that Button is set to complete a move to Reading but their financial struggles could prove an impassable obstacle in their efforts to recruit the experienced goalkeeper.

How likely is this one?

If Reading can get the deal approved then Button’s signing seems likely. However, the unpredictable nature of the Royals’ financial situation makes this one a tough one to call.

Nathaniel Chalobah

Chalobah was reported to have headed to Israel ahead of talks over a surprise move to Maccabi Haifi.

How likely is this one?

Since the rumours first emerged, nothing further has been said about Chalobah’s potential move and after he started against Blackburn Rovers at the weekend, it certainly seems nothing is imminent.