Trusted reporter makes exciting claim as Leeds receive boost in chase for Manchester United man

Manchester United are willing to sell Leeds United target Brandon Williams this summer with the defender open to a move, Ben Jacobs has told Give Me Sport.

Williams, 22, barely featured for Manchester United last season. His only appearances came in the Premier League 2.

The English full back spent the 2021/22 campaign on loan at Norwich City and made 26 Premier League outings during his time at Carrow Road.

It was valuable experience for the former England U21 international, but now he has entered the final 12 months of his contract at Old Trafford and his future at the club looks as if it’s coming to an end.

Reports last week suggested Daniel Farke’s side were targeting a deal for Williams, but now Jacobs has told Give Me Sport that Manchester United want to sell him this summer, and the interest from Elland Road is genuine. He said:

“Leeds’ interest is genuine and Manchester United’s desire is to sell Williams rather than send him out on a loan deal.

“It’s been difficult for Williams because he’s only 22 still and hasn’t had any significant opportunities to make an impression on Erik ten Hag.

“That was partly due to an injury at the beginning of last season, and now there’s just too many left-backs, so there’s clearly no pathway for Williams.”

A solid option

Williams could do with going somewhere where he will get consistent first team minutes. At Manchester United the competition is just too high and Erik ten Hag appears to have his side relatively settled meaning the chances of the 22-year-old breaking into the team are slim.

A move to the second tier would be beneficial for Williams’ development. He hasn’t played senior football for quite a while now and that will likely make him better suited to a lower level at the moment.

With just four weeks left of the window it appears it’s down to Farke and his staff to meet the demands of Manchester United in order to get this one over the line. With the defender only having a year left on his deal, Manchester United risk losing him on a free if they let him leave on loan. Something they evidently don’t want to do.

It remains to be seen what sort of figure Manchester United would want for Williams, but this one does appear one to keep an eye on with interest appearing very genuine this summer.