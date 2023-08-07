Swansea City and Hull City vying for £500,000-rated American striker

Swansea City and Hull City are both interested in American striker Eduvie Ikoba, as per a report from the Daily Mail.

Swansea City and Hull City both have around three weeks left to add to their ranks before the transfer window slams shut.

It seems the two sides could be set to go head-to-head for one of their targets too with both the Swans and the Tigers said to be showing interest in 25-year-old striker Ikoba.

The Daily Mail reports that the towering striker is a target for the Championship duo. Ikoba, who currently plays in Hungary for Zalaegerszeg TE, netted 13 goals in 33 games across all competitions last season, taking him to 22 goals in 67 games for the club across two spells.

Ikoba, who started his career in College football, also spent time in Slovenia with AS Trencin before heading back to Zalaergerszeg.

The club are said to value him at £500,000.

A big step up

Plenty of clubs have found success in recruiting from European leagues in recent seasons and a move for Ikoba could see Swansea City and Hull City replicate that joy. From the USA to Europe, the striker is already well travelled and having succeeded in Hungary, it could be time for him to test himself at a higher level.

It would be a step up for Ikoba to test himself in the Championship but time will tell whether or not Swansea or Hull’s rumoured interest in his services develops into anything more serious as the end of the window approaches.

The Championship pair have until September 1st to get their final pieces of business done. From then on, they’ll have to wait until January for another chance to bolster their ranks unless they want to dip into the free agent market.