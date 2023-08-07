Stoke City scout 6-cap international, proposal could be made soon

Stoke City have sent scouts to watch Aris Saloniki winger Luis Palma, as per Sportime (Via Stoke on Trent Live).

Palma, 23, made 36 appearances in all competitions last season in Greece. He scored 13 goals and assisted a further eight for Aris.

He put in quite the season and impressed with his performances, naturally leading to quite a lot of interest throughout this summer already.

Watford have been highly credited with interest in Palma with a loan-to-buy option mentioned as a possibility for the Hornets.

However, the latest update suggests it is Alex Neil’s Potters who are the latest side to send scouts to watch the attacker in the Europa Conference League last week.

Anderlecht were also said to have scouts there, and whilst an official proposal has not been submitted yet, the report says one could be made within the next few days.

An exciting period

Stoke City got off to a strong start last weekend in the Championship. They brushed aside Rotherham United with ease and Neil’s side look much better equipped this season to finally push towards the top six.

The Potters have had a strong summer window so far, but it could yet get better especially if they manage to capture someone of Palma’s quality.

Palma has made six caps for Honduras and despite still being quite young at 23-year-old he has plenty experience in senior football.

It might take some time for the forward to adapt to the English game, but beating the likes of Watford and potentially Anderlecht to Palma would be a big statement of intent from Stoke City.

Up next for Neil’s side is a Carabao Cup clash against West Brom tomorrow evening.