Stoke City looking to snap up free agent to bolster ranks

Stoke City have offered a deal to free agent midfielder Josh Onomah, according to a report by TEAMtalk.

Stoke City have been taking a look at the former Premier League man on trial over recent times.

Onomah, 26, is available following his departure from fellow Championship side Preston North End earlier this summer.

TEAMtalk have claimed that he has done enough during his trial spell with the Potters and they have now lodged him an offer following their 4-1 opening day win against Rotherham United over the weekend.

Stoke eyeing another addition

Signing Onomah could prove to be a shrewd addition by Stoke if they can get it over the line. Clubs are allowed to name nine substitutes on the bench this term and can bring on five of them so it is useful to have a few different types of options to pick from.

He would be a risk-free acquisition considering the Potters wouldn’t need to fork out a transfer fee to get him. He would also provide Alex Neil with more competition and depth in his midfield department.

Onomah started his career at Tottenham Hotspur and rose up through the ranks of the London club before going on to make 32 appearances for their first-team in all competitions, chipping in with a single goal. He also had loan spells away from the top flight outfit at Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday in the Football League to gain experience.

Fulham came calling on a permanent basis in 2019 and he spent three years at Craven Cottage before linking up with Preston in January. He made 13 outings for the Lilywhites but departed when his contract at Deepdale expired and is now being targeted by their league rivals Stoke.