Stockport County ace poised to miss trip to face former club Sheffield Wednesday due to injury

Stockport County boss Dave Challinor has said that Ryan Croasdale will ‘probably’ miss their trip to Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday night.

Stockport County left the midfielder out of their first game of the season last time out against Gillingham at Edgeley Park.

Croasdale, 28, has a hip injury and although he won’t be out of action long-term, he is poised to sit out as his side head to Hillsborough to take on his former club Sheffield Wednesday.

Challinor has provided this injury update to the official club YouTube channel: “Crozzy has a little hip problem, again probably due to the amount of extra time that was played in the pre-season friendlies and going beyond the 90 minutes. We’re hoping with him that he’ll be on the grass back end of the week, he’ll probably miss Tuesday.”

Blow for Stockport

Stockport won’t want to risk Croasdale, especially for a cup game, and they have other players to pick from his position such as Antoni Sarcevic and Callum Camps.

The Hatters were beaten on the opening day 1-0 at home to Gillingham after Rob McKenzie’s late winner. It was a frustrating afternoon for Challinor’s men and they lacked that cutting edge up front.

Their trip to Sheffield Wednesday is an opportunity to bounce back from their loss to the Gills and cause a cup shock.

Croasdale was on the books of the South Yorkshire outfit from 2014 to 2016 after they signed him as a youngster from Preston North End. The former England C international never made a senior appearance for the Owls though.

He had spells at Kidderminster Harriers and AFC Fylde after leaving Sheffield Wednesday before Stockport swooped to sign him in 2020.

The Lancaster-born man has since been a key player for the North West club in the middle of the park and has made 144 appearances for them in all competitions, helping them win the National League title under Challinor in 2022.