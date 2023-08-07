Southampton man completes medical ahead of £40m Premier League move

Southampton full-back Tino Livramento has completed his medical ahead of his proposed move to Newcastle United, Keith Downie has said on Twitter.

20-year-old England youth international Livramento has been with the Saints since an August 2021 move from Premier League side Chelsea.

Southampton’s relegation means that they were always at risk of being picked clean of their talented players. That seems to be the case here with the ex-Chelsea youngster.

Downie tweets that Livramento has completed his Newcastle medical and this is ahead of an impending move from Southampton. He adds that the 20-year-old defender spent the weekend on Tyneside, watching the Magpies win against Villarreal.

There have been varying reports regarding the fee for Livramento. Downie states an initial £32m will come the way of Southampton after last week’s agreement but with add-ons, the deal could rise as high as £40m.

A long saga coming to a close

Newcastle United have made a very bold move Livramento. He is a player only two years removed from youth-team football with Chelsea.

He only has 30 games of Premier League experience under his belt across his two seasons with the Saints. Only two of those appearances came last season as he was cast to the sidelines through a knee injury but it’s clear that Livramento is a real talent for the future and could go on to become an England regular in the years to come.

For Livramento, it is a great move. He will be back in the Premier League with a Newcastle United side who are playing European football this coming season.

For Southampton, they receive what many might see as a high fee for a player who still has a fairly limited amount of senior experience to his name.