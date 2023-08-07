Southampton keen on Manchester City playmaker, six other sides also interested

Southampton are one of multiple sides showing interest in Manchester City starlet James McAtee, as per a report from the Daily Mail.

Southampton and Manchester City have developed a clear link in recent times, largely thanks to Jason Wilcox.

We’ve already seen Shea Charles swap the Etihad Stadium for St. Mary’s this summer and now, it is claimed the Saints have an interest in 20-year-old attacking midfielder McAtee in a fresh report from the Daily Mail.

Question marks surround the future of the Salford-born playmaker amid doubts over how much game time he’ll get in Pep Guardiola’s side. That has prompted plenty of interest in McAtee, with Southampton among those keen.

Premier League trio Brighton & Hove Albion, Wolves and Sheffield United are also admirers of McAtee though, as are Celtic. There’s interest emerging from the continent too, with Dutch side AZ Alkmaar and Spain’s Real Sociedad said to be eyeing the youngster as well.

Championship proven

McAtee only had his first season of regular first-team football during the 2022/23 campaign and after taking a bit of time to get up to speed with the Championship, the midfielder made a great impression during his time at Sheffield United.

The England youth international proved his abilities can translate into the senior game with a return of nine goals and four assists in 43 games for the Blades. He impressed as both a central and attacking midfielder, playing an increasingly influential role for Paul Heckingbottom’s side as the season progressed.

Southampton’s link with City should help them if they are to pursue McAtee but the range of interest in his services could make a deal tough to strike.

Top-flight football may well appeal to McAtee after his previous showing in the Championship and with a host of teams keen, they could tempt him away from City.