‘Should have the edge here’: Mansfield Town v Grimsby Town prediction

Mansfield Town host Grimsby Town in the EFL Cup first round on Tuesday night.

Grimsby Town and Mansfield Town both played out draws on the opening weekend of the League Two season.

The Stags saw two quick Davis Keillor-Dunn goals put them 2-0 up but they were pegged back by Crewe Alexandra. Mickey Demetriou replied swiftly before Rio Adebisi levelled the scores on the hour-mark to send both sides home with a point.

As for the Mariners, they played out a 0-0 draw with AFC Wimbledon. Jake Eastwood’s penalty save from Ali Al-Hamadi proved the most notable moment and now, both sides turn their attentions to the first round of the EFL Cup.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“There’s only so much you can take from the opening day of the season but heading into this cup clash, I’m leaning towards the hosts. The Stags have the stronger squad and if the two sides are to rotate, Nigel Clough’s side should still have a fairly solid XI.

“There’s depth at Grimsby but I do have some early reservations over just how prolific their strikers will be this season.

“With the home crowd behind them and some solid players to bring into the side after they were omitted from the starting side at the weekend, I think Mansfield should have the edge here. I’ll say 2-1 to the hosts.”

Score prediction: Mansfield Town 2-1 Grimsby Town

Harry Mail

“Both sides will see this as a great opportunity to progress into the next round and potentially draw a club from a higher level next which would provide a bit of money. The pair drew on the opening day in their respective fixtures over the weekend and will be looking to get into the habit of winning matches.

“Mansfield have a lot of different options in their squad and Nigel Clough could shake up his starting XI for this one.

“Home advantage should come into play here and although Grimsby are no pushovers under Paul Hurst, I can see a home win here and progression for the Stags. It will be close though.”

Score prediction: Mansfield Town 1-0 Grimsby Town