‘Really hard’: Mowbray makes alarming claim amid Sunderland transfer worries

Tony Mowbray insists Sunderland are attempting to make moves for attacking reinforcements this summer, but the club are struggling to match the asking price for their targets.

Sunderland fell short at the weekend and lost 2-1 at home to Ipswich Town.

The Tractor Boys deserved the points and looked the more dangerous side. Sunderland appeared to lack the final ball or touch needed to take anything from the opening day.

Luis Hemir couldn’t get into the game with the service subpar, and new signing Eliezer Mayenda is sidelined for a short while with an injury.

That considered, Mowbray is desperate for more firepower up top and he claims Sunderland are trying, but struggling to pay the funds required to get their targets. Speaking to The Chronicle, he said:

“But the club is trying really hard. We are putting bids in for players.

“Well in this league, some of the strikers are going for ridiculous amounts of money and we don’t have ridiculous amounts of money. Instead of the first choice one that you want, you might be looking at the third or the fourth choice.

“We have to get on with it. Hopefully, there will be more attacking options in the building in the next week or two, and they will have to then settle in.”

The difference maker

Without further attacking additions Sunderland will struggle this season. The future of Ross Stewart remains uncertain and the recent sale of Isaac Lihadji only weakens their depth in this area.

Mowbray has been crying out for more bodies for quite a while now, and the experienced boss is at risk of being left short once again this season if those above him don’t make the required moves in the last four weeks of the window.

But, this is part and parcel of the model Sunderland are trying to follow. The Black Cats managed a top six finish last season and it will be hoped by the end of the window things have fallen into place on Wearside.

Their defeat against Ipswich Town shouldn’t derail them too much, but failure to find some early points can lead to a much longer struggle if not careful.

Sunderland have two games this week. They begin with a Carabao Cup clash at home to Crewe Alexandra on Tuesday evening and then travel to Deepdale to face Preston North End this weekend.