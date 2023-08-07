PSG man linked and more: Sunderland transfer rumours from the last week of the window

Sunderland are still pursuing further additions this summer with the squad lacking depth in certain areas.

Tony Mowbray’s side started the summer relatively busy in the window. They added the likes of Jobe, Luis Hemir, Nectarios Triantis and Jenson Seelt. But, since then business has slowed and despite the recent arrivals of Nathan Bishop and Bradley Dack, the club still are in dire need of attacking additions.

Sunderland started the season with a narrow defeat to Ipswich Town. The newly-promoted side were impressive and actually looked more dangerous than Sunderland on Sunday afternoon.

It was clear to see Mowbray was backed in a corner when with 30 minutes still to play he had to take off Sunderland’s only fit natural striker and replace him with a winger he has previously admitted struggles to play up top.

But, moves are being made and hopefully they will begin to materialise in the coming weeks.

Sunderland have bids in for attackers, and whilst they remain unnamed, Mowbray claims the club are working really hard behind the scenes to make deals come into fruition. Mowbray has since went onto say he hopes to see further additions in this area in the coming couple of weeks.

Ross Stewart‘s future is still uncertain, and despite growing hope he will at least see out the campaign at Sunderland it was reported last week Middlesbrough may reignite their interest with a bid as Michael Carrick looks to strengthen his forward areas.

PSG defender Colin Dagba is a surprise name linked with a move to Wearside in recent times. The exciting 24-year-old is said to be on Sunderland’s radar with negotiations ongoing. It was claimed a deal won’t be easy to complete, but the fact Sunderland are in talks means they have hope they can pull it off this summer.

Danny Batth’s future remains uncertain amid links to Blackburn Rovers (Via Alan Nixon’s Patreon). The experienced defender was left on the bench against Ipswich Town and Mowbray has since said there’s been no change on his situation.