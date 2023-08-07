Portsmouth will not sign 21-year-old PL midfielder, John Mousinho confirms

Portsmouth are not going to be signing Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Jensen Weir, John Mousinho has told reporter Andrew Moon.

Portsmouth are in the market for another midfielder this summer after a busy transfer window to date. One who can contribute going forward will be ideal for Pompey, so recent links with Brighton man Weir certainly added up.

The 21-year-old managed 11 goals and five assists in 51 games last season, impressing with League One strugglers Morecambe.

He’s still back with his parent club at the moment but it was suggested on Monday morning that Portsmouth, Derby County and Reading were all interested ahead of an expected loan move. Now though, BBC South reporter Andrew Moon has quizzed Mousinho on the links, which look to have been played down.

Moon shared that Mousinho told him Portsmouth will not be signing Weir this summer, saying on Twitter:

#Pompey head coach John Mousinho has just told me the club are NOT signing Jensen Weir — Andrew Moon (@mrandrewmoon) August 7, 2023

Time will tell whether or not the Derby County and Reading links come to fruition as Weir looks to head out on loan again.

The hunt for a midfielder

While Weir won’t be making his way to Fratton Park this summer, the hope will be that someone can come through the doors sooner rather than later.

Pompey thankfully did much of their business in the early stages of the window so they have around three weeks to find the final pieces of the jigsaw before the window slams shut on September 1st.

Chelsea’s Tino Anjorin has been heavily linked and as a more attack-minded player than Weir, who mainly plays as a central or defensive midfielder, he could be a better fit to the profile of midfielder Portsmouth are looking to bring in.

It remains to be seen whether or not Anjorin heads for Hampshire though, with plenty of time left in the window to get a deal over the line.