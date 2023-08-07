PL duo on radar and more: Leicester City transfer rumours from the last week of the window

Leicester City opened their 2023/24 campaign with a 2-1 win at home to Coventry City yesterday.

Two second half goals from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall sealed what was a comeback win for the Foxes, in their first game of the new season and their first game under new boss Enzo Maresca.

And it’s that man Dewsbury-Hall who’s arguably the biggest Leicester City transfer story from the last week, after surprise links to Liverpool emerged.

Reports emerged claiming that the Reds are admirers of Dewsbury-Hall, with Liverpool scouts having apparently watched over the player in recent times.

Elsewhere, another in demand name is Timothy Castagne. The full-back has attracted interest all summer and the latest on this front is that the Belgian has offers on the table from France and from Fulham, but the 27-year-old is awaiting on a decision from Juventus before finalising his future.

And there’s a couple of reports linking players with moves to the King Power as well, with one being Crystal Palace youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

Telegraph journalist Mike McGrath revealed last week that the Foxes are in talks with Palace over a potential loan deal for the attacker, but that no deal has yet been agreed upon.

And Leicester continue to chase a deal for Chelsea and Italy U20 midfielder Cesare Casadei. Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that talks are advancing and that Maresca could be a deciding factor in the move.

And lastly, Maresca has recently discussed the possibility of more comings and goings at the King Power before the end of the transfer window.

He said in a recent interview with Sky Sports:

“Our situation is the same as all the managers now. The market is open and so many players could leave and arrive. Nine or 10 have left, five have arrived, so it’s all dynamic now.

“For me, for sure, our squad is not complete, we are going to some more movements, players are going to leave, some are going to arrive.”

Leicester City return to action in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night, where they travel to Burton Albion.