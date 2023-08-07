‘Need a few more signings’: Wrexham v Wigan Athletic prediction

Wrexham host Wigan Athletic in the Carabao Cup at the Racecourse Ground on Tuesday night.

Wrexham swooped to land Republic of Ireland international winger James McClean from their upcoming opponents last week and were beaten 5-3 on their League Two opening day clash against MK Dons at home over the weekend.

Wigan, on the other hand, secured an impressive win 2-1 away win against Derby County at Pride Park to start the new season with a win in League One under Shaun Maloney courtesy of a brace by striker Charlie Wyke.

Both sides have a distraction from league action now as they both look to progress into the next round of the cup.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“Wrexham’s loss against MK Dons was a rude awakening for them and they won’t get it all their own way this season. They still need a few more signings after a really quiet summer so far following their promotion from the National League as they seem to be a bit short in certain areas.

“Wigan’s confidence will be sky high after their impressive win at Derby County and they will be looking to keep their momentum going. The outcome of this clash depends on what line-ups both sides put out.

“However, based on the weekend’s results and the fact they were playing three leagues above their rivals last term, I can see Wigan becoming the latest team to overcome the Red Dragons on their own patch.”

Score prediction: Wrexham 1-2 Wigan Athletic

Luke Phelps

“Both Wigan and Wrexham had unexpected opening day results in my eyes. I expected Wigan to struggle and I expected Wrexham to flourish, but it looks like both could be in for surprising seasons.

“I still think Wrexham will come good this season – whether or not promotion can be achieved remains to be seen, but I think they’ll do well upon their return to the Football League.

“I think we could see some strong sides fielded tomorrow given how it’s the start of the season and everyone’s fresh, and should that be the case then I think Wigan will come out on top.”

Score prediction: Wrexham 0-1 Wigan Athletic