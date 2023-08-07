Midfielder bid submitted and more: Stoke City transfer news from the last week of the window

Stoke City got off to a winning start to the 2023/24 Championship campaign, thumping Rotherham United 4-1 at the bet365 Stadium.

Alex Neil’s side earned all three points thanks to goals from Ki-Jana Hoever, Jacob Brown, and two from new boy Andre Vidigal, making for a near-perfect start to the 2023/24 campaign.

And with a few weeks left of the summer transfer window, it looks like Stoke City will make a few more new signings, with one potential arrival being Josh Onomah.

The former Spurs man was let go by Preston North End last season and has since been on trial at Stoke City, and TEAMtalk say that the Potters have offered Onomah a one-year deal with the option of a further year.

And there’s another midfielder on the Potters’ radar in Wouter Burger. Reporter Anthony Joseph revealed last week that Stoke City have made an offer for the FC Basel man, who plays as a central midfielder.

Elsewhere, it’s been reported that Stoke attacker Brown has Premier League interest. The 25-year-old netted 20 goals in the 2021/22 and 2022/23 Championship seasons combined and is now said to be of interest to top flight clubs.

In other Stoke City transfer news, the Potters got a loan deal for Burnley’s Luke McNally over the line last week, whilst Connor Taylor sealed a permanent move to League One side Bristol Rovers.

Aden Flint meanwhile has secured a surprise move to League Two side Mansfield Town after being released by Stoke City at the end of last season.

Stoke City return to action v Championship rivals West Brom in the EFL Cup tomorrow night, with kick off at 7:45pm.