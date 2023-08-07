Mansfield Town receive injury boost ahead of Grimsby Town test

Mansfield Town midfielder Ollie Clarke has returned to training ahead of their Carabao Cup clash against Grimsby Town, as detailed on their official club website.

Mansfield Town left the 31-year-old out of their squad over the weekend in their opening clash of the new League Two season.

The Stags drew 2-2 after the Railwaymen came back from 2-0 down to snatch a point. Davis Keillor-Dunn was on the scoresheet twice for Nigel Clough’s side.

Clarke, who has been with the club since 2020, has been out with a calf injury but could now return to the squad on Tuesday night. However, left-back Callum Macdonald is suspended.

Boost for Mansfield

Even though Mansfield have useful alternative options in the middle of the park such as Stephen Quinn, Hiram Boateng and George Maris, getting Clarke back available will be a big boost for them going into their upcoming matches.

They will be disappointed that they didn’t beat Crewe last time out but their cup tie against Grimsby is an opportunity to get back to winning ways. In addition, it is a chance for Clough to freshen up his ranks and potentially give some minutes to some youngsters and fringe players.

Progression into the next round would be a boost for the Stags as it would increase their chances of drawing against a team from a higher league which would provide more money.

Clarke has been a useful player for Mansfield since joining from Bristol Rovers three years ago. Prior to his switch to Field Mill, he had spent his whole career to date on the books at the Memorial Ground.

He has made 108 appearances for the Stags in all competitions to date and has chipped in with 12 goals and five assists.