Luton agree six-figure deal for Birmingham City man, but Blues want to sign a replacement first

Luton Town and Birmingham City have agreed a £750,000 fee for Blues goalkeeper John Ruddy, but a deal is yet to be finalised, reports Daily Mail.

Ruddy, 36, has become a surprise target for Premier League new boys Luton Town. The veteran shot-stopper put in an impressive maiden campaign at Birmingham City last time round, keeping 14 clean sheets across the Championship campaign as Blues finished in 17th.

And after a busy summer transfer window at St Andrew’s which has seen eight new players arrive at the club, it looks like Ruddy could join the likes of Jobe Bellingham and Tahith Chong in leaving this summer – the latter has already made the switch to Kenilworth Road ahead of the next Premier League season.

Daily Mail are repotting that the Hatters have agreed a £750,000 fee with Birmingham City for Ruddy but that a deal is not yet finalised.

The same report adds that Ruddy was involved in Birmingham City training this morning and that John Eustace’s side will want to sign a new goalkeeper of their own before Ruddy moves on.

Ruddy to Luton

Ruddy to Luton Town seems like a very strange move. The Hatters have already signed Blackburn Rovers’ Thomas Kaminski this summer and so Ruddy would no doubt be playing back up should he move on.

He’s an experienced player though and he’s still got great ability, which he showed last season, so it’s not a bad potential signing for Luton.

And for Blues, moving on a veteran goalkeeper in the last year of his deal for nearly £1million isn’t bad business at all, but they’ll certainly need a replacement in should Ruddy move on.

It looks like this move is waiting on Birmingham City to find a replacement as well, so as soon as they do, expect Ruddy to join Luton Town.