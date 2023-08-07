Leeds United explored swoop for 21-year-old ace who has now moved to La Liga

Leeds United were exploring a move for Senegalese midfielder Dion Lopy, the Daily Mail has said, but he has now joined La Liga’s UD Almeria.

Leeds United have been in the market for new signings this summer but thus far, only Karl Darlow and Ethan Ampadu have arrived.

The hope will be that more new faces are to follow in the coming days and weeks. However, one target that the Whites will have to cross off their transfer shortlist is 21-year-old defensive midfielder and two-time Senegal international Lopy.

The Daily Mail reports that a move for the midfielder was being explored by Leeds United.

However, Lopy has now completed a move to Spanish side UD Almeria, who begin their season at home against Rayo Vallecano this weekend. Lopy was with French side Stade Reims previously, making 62 appearances across all competitions after signing from Oslo FA Dakar in 2020’s summer transfer window.

Turn to other targets

With Lopy opting for a Spanish switch, Leeds United are left with no choice but to turn their attentions to other potential targets amid the need for more depth in Daniel Farke’s squad.

The midfield is an area in dire need of bolstering. The partnership and Ethan Ampadu and Archie Gray that started against Cardiff City looked like a strong duo in the making but beyond them, depth isn’t looking to great.

Tyler Adams is looking destined for a move away too, so there his presence is one that will need to be replaced.

The Ampadu and Gray partnership could hold down the Leeds midfield spots for some time but over the course of a gruelling campaign, further players are a must. After Lopy’s move elsewhere, we know it won’t be him coming to Elland Road to bolster the ranks.