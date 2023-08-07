International striker linked and more: Leeds United transfer rumours from the last week of the window

Leeds United were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Cardiff City on Saturday, in what was their opening game of the 2023/24 Championship campaign.

Daniel Farke’s side had to come back form two goals down, with Crysencio Summerville scoring an injury time equaliser for the home side.

And whilst the fixtures will be coming thick and fast now, there’s still time in the transfer window and for Leeds United, it looks like there’ll be a few more comings and goings in the next few weeks.

The main transfer story coming out of Elland Road right now is that of Tyler Adams. The midfielder didn’t feature on Sunday as he continues his recovery from injury, but Chelsea remain keen on the player and reports say that they’re ready to step up their pursuit of the player.

And in another, rather surprising transfer link, Leeds skipper Liam Cooper has recently been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, with talkSPORT claiming that the Leeds man is wanted by Robbie Fowler’s Al Qadsiah.

Elsewhere, one name being heavily linked with a summer move to Elland Road is Manchester United full-back Brandon Williams. Farke worked with the 22-year-old at Norwich City previously and the latest here is that United are ready to sell the player, and Williams himself is keen on moving on this summer.

Coventry City’s Gustavo Hamer continues to be linked as well. He’s in the final year of his Coventry contract now, but Football Insider say that Leeds will have to cough up £12million to bring in the Dutchman this summer.

And lastly in terms of potential signings, Leeds are once again being linked with Venezia striker Joel Pohjanpalo. The striker is a former target of the Whites’ and fresh reports coming out if Italy now say that Leeds, and Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers and Norwich City, are all keen on the Finn.

Finally, Leeds United’s 19-year-old attacker Mateo Joseph is reportedly a target for Swansea City among other clubs.

Leeds return to action v Shrewsbury Town in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night.