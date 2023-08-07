International midfielder linked and more: Southampton transfer news from the last week of the window

Southampton started their 2023/24 season with an impressive win away at Sheffield Wednesday on Friday.

Southampton emerged as 2-1 victors on the night, in an evening which gave Saints fans a taste of what’s to come under new boss Russell Martin.

And with a few weeks of the transfer window left, it looks like Southampton will see a few more comings and goings, with the next likeliest going set to be that of Tino Livramento, after reports last week revealed that Newcastle United had agreed a deal to sign the full-back.

And two more Saints players remain in high demand – Che Adams and James Ward-Prowse.

Both featured on Friday with Adams coming off the bench to score the winning goals, and the striker has some persistent suitors in the likes of Bournemouth who recently saw a bid rejected for the Scot – reports over the weekend revealed that Crystal Palace are now interested.

The latest on Ward-Prowse is that West Ham remain confident of getting a deal over the line, but that was before they saw a £25million bid rejected and before Spurs entered the race for the England man.

Elsewhere, Adam Armstrong reportedly remains a target for Championship rivals Ipswich Town, who were linked earlier in the year, but it’s said that Martin is keen to retain the striker.

Lastly, the Saints are said to be interested in Rangers’ Finnish international Glen Kamara. The midfielder has be closely linked with a move to Leeds United this summer, but TEAMtalk say that Southampton are also keen on the 27-year-old.

Southampton return to action v Gillingham in the EFL Cup tomorrow night, with kick off at 7:45pm.