Hull City boss confirms attacker is in talks with new club over exit

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has confirmed that Ryan Longman is in talks over a move to Turkey.

Hull City have let the attacker talk to another club as they can’t guarantee him regular football anymore.

Longman, 22, has emerged as a target for Turkish Super Lig outfit Fatih Karagümrük, according to a report over the weekend by HullLive.

Speaking ahead of the Tigers’ Carabao Cup clash against League Two side Doncaster Rovers on Tuesday night, Rosenior has provided this update to BBC Radio Humberside: “He’s having discussions with a team in Turkey. I felt that it was right to give him that opportunity to speak to them. He’s in a position where he needs to be guaranteed games in his career and I can’t do that here. So out of respect for Ryan, he’s having conversations as we speak.”

Hull departure on the cards

Longman is a player who still has potential so letting him leave could come back to haunt Hull in the future. However, he isn’t a regular starter for them anymore and there is not much point keeping him to just fill a space on the bench.

The Tigers signed him in 2021 on an initial loan deal from Brighton and Hove Albion before making his move to East Yorkshire permanent six months later. He has made 73 appearances in all competitions during his time at the MKM Stadium and has chipped in with seven goals.

A move abroad would provide Longman with a clean slate and a chance to show what he can do in the Turkish top flight, with the possibility of European football down the line something that may attract him.

He rose up through the academy ranks at Brighton and was a key player for them at various youth levels before going on to play once for their first-team. The Redhill-born man also had a temporary spell away from the AMEX Stadium at AFC Wimbledon to gain some experience before linking up with Hull.