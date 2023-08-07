‘Hopefully by next Saturday’: Ainsworth makes QPR transfer pledge after Watford humiliation

QPR suffered a 4-0 defeat at Watford on the opening day of the 2023/24 Championship season.

QPR were a goal down within the first minute of the game, and four goals down by the time they went in for half-time.

It marked a torrid start to what many are expecting to be a torrid season. But with a few weeks of the summer transfer window, there’s time for Gareth Ainsworth to make some much-needed signings.

And that’s exactly what he told West London Sport after Saturday’s defeat which saw youngster Joe Gubbins and Morgan Fox start in the middle of the back-four, amid injuries to Jake Clarke-Salter and Jimmy Dunne.

“We’re definitely trying to get one in,” Ainsworth said on transfers ahead of Saturday’s trip to Cardiff City in the Championship.

“With Jimmy and Jake being injured it’s really tough at the moment. We’re trying to get reinforcements in that area. It’s quite tough, but I think we can get another couple of free transfers in, which would be great, or even some for some small fees.

“Hopefully by next Saturday we’ll have made another signing, maybe another couple.”

Running out of time

As things stand, QPR look like relegation fodder. But again, there’s still quite a bit of time left in the transfer window and so there’s time for QPR to get the necessary bodies in before it’s too late.

A couple of new centre-backs looks like a real prioity right now and so expect that to be at the top of Ainsworth’s shopping list.

There’s very few free agents left though and signing decent Premier League youngsters on loan after your team has just suffered a 4-0 defeat on the opening day of the season could prove difficult.

If Ainsworth can bring in a couple of new players before Saturday though then it would give them an improved chance of beating Cardiff City, who pulled off an impressive draw at Leeds United on the opening day.