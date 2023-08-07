‘Far superior’: Huddersfield Town v Middlesbrough prediction

Huddersfield Town host Middlesbrough in the opening round of the EFL Cup tomorrow night.

Both teams go into this one having suffered opened day defeats in the Championship on Saturday, with Huddersfield losing 3-1 at Plymouth and Boro losing 1-0 at home to Millwall.

Neil Warnock goes up against a former club of his, but his Town side will have very different aspirations to Middlesbrough this season – in both cup competitions and the league.

Michael Carrick meanwhile enters his first full season in management, and he’ll be looking to avenge a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Huddersfield last time these two teams met in April.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“After both teams got off to a losing start in the Championship, I’m expecting both to field strong sides and go in search of a win to build some momentum.

“Warnock will know most of these Boro players and he’ll use that to his advantage tomorrow night, so Carrick will certainly be expecting a tough game.

“But I think Boro’s squad is far superior to Huddersfield’s, so I’ll predict Middlesbrough to nick a narrow win in this one.”

Score prediction: Huddersfield Town 0-1 Middlesbrough

James Ray

“Both teams will have been disappointed to kick off the new season with a loss and that could set us up for an entertaining game tomorrow. The Terriers and Boro will be keen to get a win under their belts before a return to Championship action but I’m leaning towards the visitors.

“Carrick’s squad is a lot stronger on paper and if the two managers opt to rotate, Boro should still have a fairly solid XI.

“You can’t rule out a Neil Warnock side but I am going to go for an away win in this one.”

Score prediction: Huddersfield Town 1-2 Middlesbrough