‘Enquired’: Reporter suggests Reading and Derby County could battle for PL loan signing

Reporter Darren Witcoop has suggested League One side’s Derby County and Reading could battle to sign Brighton & Hove Albion man Jensen Weir on loan this summer.

Weir, 21, spent last season on loan at Morecambe in League One. He made 43 league appearances for the Shrimps and managed an handy ten goals and five assists.

The versatile midfielder earned plenty plaudits for his performances in a poor Morecambe side and his goal contributions were even more impressive given the club were eventually relegated last time around.

He joined Brighton from Wigan Athletic in 2020 and since has had a couple of loan spells away in the third tier.

It appears that may be the case again with Witcoop claiming a host of League One clubs have enquired about the midfielder. No teams are named in his Tweet, but Reading, Derby County and Portsmouth are all mentioned in the hashtag possibly hinting at those three being among the sides interested.

Brighton midfielder Jensen Weir expected to head back out on loan this season. A host of League One clubs have enquired about Weir’s availability this summer. #bhafc #readingfc #Pompey #dcfc — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) August 7, 2023

A smart signing

Weir started to find his feet in senior football last season. On paper his record for Morecambe suggests he could go to several League One sides and register a similar amount of goals and assists. Football obviously doesn’t work like that though, but it doesn’t make this signing any less smart.

All three of the sides mentioned in the hashtags are chasing promotion hopes this season. They all appear like strong third tier outfits and they would all challenge Weir more with the competition in their squads compared to Morecambe last year.

Brighton will want to send him to the club best suited to his development and that may come down to game time reassurances. But, as of yet it remains to be seen which side would be able to offer the right promises this summer.

The 21-year-old appears to be heading for League One once again, and with just four weeks left of the window there may be some developments on this one in the near future.