Critchley ‘hoping’ injured Blackpool man isn’t out for long ahead of Derby clash

“He knows his body well. So I’m hoping he brought himself off before it got any worse.

“He wants to play football and he’s got a good history of playing games. We’re hopeful that it won’t keep him out for too long.

“It’s unlikely that he’ll play against Derby but it wouldn’t surprise me if he turned up fit and ready to play.”

Not worth the risk

Blackpool take on fellow League One competition Derby County in the Carabao Cup tomorrow evening. The Seasiders won’t have a cup run on their list of priorities but beating a strong Rams side would give them confidence to take into their third tier campaign this year.

However, even if fit it seems unlikely Pennington will be risked as it also allows Critchley to offer someone else valuable minutes in a bid to build match sharpness. It will be hoped regardless that the 28-year-old hasn’t done any serious damage that could rule him out for a substantial period of time.

Both Pennington and Critchley are experienced in what they do so they can be trusted to make the most sensible decision heading into this midweek fixture.

Blackpool then make the trip down to Exeter City this weekend in a bid to make it two wins from two in the league, a game where Pennington’s presence will be much more vital than the one against Derby County.