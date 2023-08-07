Chelsea set to ramp up pursuit of influential Leeds United star this week

Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams will see Chelsea ramp up their interest in his services this week, as per The Athletic.

Leeds United man Adams is among the numerous players to have been heavily linked with a move away from Elland Road this summer. The Whites have seen some influential names move on following their relegation but as of yet, American international Adams remains on the books.

There have been rumours that Chelsea are looking at Adams alongside their pursuit of Brighton & Hove Albion star Moises Caicedo and now, fresh claims have emerged from The Athletic.

They report that Chelsea are set to ‘step up’ their chase of Adams this week.

24-year-old Adams has a release clause of around £20m in his Leeds United contract and given the Stamford Bridge outfit’s deep pockets, you wouldn’t think that fee will present many problems as they look at recruiting the midfielder this summer.

A big influence

Adams cut a popular figure for his committed performances during their struggles last season. He stood out in a poor Leeds United side and while there would have been hope that he would stay onboard, he’s certainly a player who can ply his trade at a higher level than the Championship.

A move to Chelsea will certainly be an eye-catching one while leaving Leeds in need of another midfielder.

The Whites’ midfield ranks are already pretty depleted and losing Adams should prompt them to move for another one. Time will tell just how his situation pans out this week but given Chelsea’s riches and the release clause in Adams’ contract, this certainly seems like a deal that could be done pretty smoothly.

Adams has made 26 appearances for Leeds across all competitions since signing last summer.