Blackburn, Leeds United and Norwich in race for Euro striker but face PL competition

Leeds United, Norwich City and Blackburn Rovers are all interested in Venezia striker Joel Pohjanpalo, as per TuttoMercato (Via SportWitness).

Pohjanpalo, 28, currently plays in the Serie B for Venezia.

He made 38 league appearances in Italy last season and scored 19 goals whilst also gaining another seven assists.

The Finland international is a handy goalscorer and has enjoyed a couple of quite prolific campaigns now.

He’s been linked with some big sides in the past and previously turned down a move to both Liverpool and Leeds United whilst under Marcelo Bielsa.

Now, links have surfaced again but Daniel Farke’s side aren’t without competition with a few second tier clubs said to be targeting the striker, but elsewhere Premier League side West Ham were credited with interest earlier this summer.

1 of 15 Which stadium is bigger? The Den Turf Moor

Exactly what they need

Leeds United picked up a point last weekend against Cardiff City on the opening day of the campaign.

Farke’s side were dominant for most of the match, but found themselves two down and up against it in the first half.

Farke didn’t have a natural striker to rely on yesterday and it’s still an area of their squad that needs fine tuning this summer. Pohjanpalo would be a very good signing, but the interest from other sides won’t make this one an easy deal to complete.

The 28-year-old seems more than capable of bagging a fair few goals wherever he goes and a move to the Championship could be a good introduction for him to English football.

Leeds United have aspirations of challenging for promotion this season and their business between now and the end of the window could be the difference between them making it or not.

It’ll be interesting to see if Pohjanpalo finally makes the move to England or remains in Italy for the time being.