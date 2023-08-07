Barnsley to assess new signing ahead of Tranmere Rovers clash

Barnsley will assess new signing Corey O’Keeffe ahead of their clash against Tranmere Rovers on Tuesday night, as per a report by the Barnsley Chronicle.

Barnsley are expected to make a few changes as they prepare for some Carabao Cup action at Oakwell.

O’Keeffe, 25, was substituted in the Tykes’ 7-0 win over Port Vale on the opening day of the new League One season over the weekend.

The Barnsley Chronicle report he has sustained a thigh strain and is being looked at by the team’s medical staff now.

1 of 25 Who did Ipswich Town sign Panutche Camara from last summer? Peterborough United Plymouth Argyle Barnsley Sheffield Wednesday

Barnsley injury woe

Barnsley won’t want to risk O’Keeffe against Tranmere to potentially make his injury worse. They need to carefully manage him now as they look to ease him back into the fold as soon as possible.

He was snapped up earlier this summer from Forest Green Rovers following their relegation to League Two. He joined the Gloucestershire outfit 12 months ago and was a shining light for them in a struggling team in the last campaign, chipping in with a useful eight assists in 41 outings in all competitions.

O’Keeffe rose up through the ranks at Birmingham City and was a regular for them at various youth levels before going on to make a single appearance for their first-team as a youngster. He also had loan spells away from the Blues at Solihull Moors and Macclesfield Town to get some experience under his belt before heading out the exit door permanently.

The former Republic of Ireland youth international then had spells at Mansfield Town and Rochdale in League Two before Forest Green came calling in June last year.

Barnsley enjoyed a perfect start to the new campaign under Neill Collins and will be eager to keep their winning momentum going against Tranmere in the cup next up.