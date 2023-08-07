‘Back on track’: Derby County v Blackpool prediction

Derby County host Blackpool in the EFL Cup tomorrow night.

The two League One sides go head-to-head in the EFL Cup tomorrow where Derby County will look to avenge their opening day defeat at home to Wigan Athletic.

Paul Warne’s side struggled to get off the mark over the weekend. They were beaten by a Wigan side who many thought would struggle a bit this season, and they now go up against a strong Blackpool side.

Neil Critchley got off to a winning start upon his return to the club, with the Seasiders beating Burton Albion 2-0 at Bloomfield Road.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“I really didn’t expect Derby to lose against Wigan. I still think they’ll come good this season but they’ve had another big turnover in the summer and so a bit of adjusting time is needed.

“Blackpool look like they’re back on track after their relegation last season. I think they’re a definite contender in League One this year, but whether they and Derby field strong sides tomorrow remains to be seen.

“For me, Derby have the better depth and quality, so I’ll predict Derby to come out of this one with their first win of the season.”

Score prediction: Derby County 2-1 Blackpool

James Ray

“Derby are up there with the favourites for promotion and given some of the players in their ranks and the manager they’ve got, it’s not hard to see why. However, there are doubts about just how potent they’ll be at the top of the pitch. One goal from 21 shots against Wigan at the weekend backs up those concerns.

“Against Blackpool they’ll have a fairly tough task too. I can see these two playing out a close game and it might not be the easiest on the eye.

“This one could go all the way to penalties and if it does, I’ll back the Rams to drag themselves over the line in front of the home fans.”

Score prediction: Derby County 1-1 Blackpool (Derby County to win on penalties)