‘A much bigger collapse’: Notts County v Lincoln City prediction

Notts County host Lincoln City in the EFL Cup first round on Tuesday night.

Notts County’s highly anticipated EFL return ended in disaster at the weekend. They went 1-0 down just two minutes in against Sutton United and after Aiden Stone was sent off 13 minutes later, the floodgates opened.

The Magpies ended up losing 5-1, with David McGoldrick netting their only goal.

It wasn’t a particularly smooth start for Lincoln City either. They travelled west to face Bolton Wanderers, losing 3-0 to a side tipped to fight for automatic promotion this season. Jack Iredale and Victor Adeboyejo netted before a Paudie O’Connor own goal settled a disappointing day for the Imps.

Now, the two meet in the EFL Cup first round and here, a handful of our writers make their predictions…

James Ray

“There’s no doubt that both County and Lincoln will be determined to put the weekend behind them and get a win under their belts. However, it won’t prove an easy task for either side.

“Of course the Imps are the higher league opposition but I can see a close game here. The hosts could easily snatch a place in the second round but I have to lean towards the visitors, especially after the Magpies’ dismal display on Saturday.

“Another defeat for County will only dampen the mood further but I can see them putting up a solid fight against the Imps. I can see Lincoln winning narrowly.”

Score prediction: Notts County 1-2 Lincoln City

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Many, including myself, were shocked at Notts County’s collapse at the weekend. The Magpies have to bounce back fast and avoid being caught up in one poor performance. The result to Sutton United may be the crash back down to earth that they need to go on and be successful in League Two this season, and a win in the cup here could set them up nicely for the weekend.

“Lincoln City also fell to a disappointing result, but they will see Notts County as the perfect opportunity to right the wrongs from last weekend and dust themselves off.

“Both sides need a win here just to get that feeling for the season, and despite a much bigger collapse, I can see the League Two side narrowly getting over the line here.”

Score prediction: Notts County 2-1 Lincoln City