‘A comfortable win’: Millwall v Reading prediction

Millwall host Reading in the EFL Cup tomorrow night.

Millwall welcome League One side Reading to The Den tomorrow evening, in what is the opening round of this season’s EFL Cup.

The Lions go into this one having claimed an impressive opening day win at Middlesbrough, with youngster Romain Esse scoring the goal that gave Millwall all three points.

Reading meanwhile suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to Peterborough United on Saturday, in what was Ruben Selles’ first game as Royals boss.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Millwall picked up a great result on Saturday. They look to have improved on last season and that win will give them confidence to go and put in some good performances in these opening weeks of the season.

“For Reading, Peterborough was a tough opening game. But despite their off-field issues, I think they’ll do alright under Selles this season.

“Still, Millwall are a league above Reading and I think that’ll show tomorrow night – I’ll predict the Lions to claim a comfortable win at The Den.”

Score prediction: Millwall 2-0 Reading

James Ray

“This should be a fairly routine one for Millwall. Reading won’t be the easiest game but after they were defeated on the opening day while the Lions pulled off an impressive win against Middlesbrough, the confidence will be with the hosts.

“Rowett has the quality in his ranks to rotate if he wants as well but with so little depth available to Selles, he could see his squad stretched thin pretty quickly this season.

“I’ll back Millwall to book their place in the next round in fairly comfortable fashion, sending Reading back to Berkshire with nothing to show for their efforts.”

Score prediction: Millwall 2-0 Reading