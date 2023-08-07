3 strikers linked and more: Middlesbrough transfer rumours from the last week of the window

Middlesbrough opened their campaign with a 1-0 defeat at home to Millwall on Saturday.

A late goal from Romain Esse handed the Lions an impressive opening day win at the Riverside, leaving Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough without a win in their last six competitive games.

Boro return to action away to Neil Warnock’s Huddersfield Town in the EFL Cup tomorrow night for what promises to be another tough game.

And there’s still a few weeks left in the transfer window and a fair few Middlesbrough transfer rumours from the last week to mull over, with one linking the club with former Premier League striker Josh King.

Reports in Turkey claim that Boro are weighing up a move for the Norwegian international who’s currently playing for Fenerbahce.

Middlesbrough are also being linked with another striker in Corinthians’ Arthur Sousa – reports coming out of Brazil say that Carrick’s side have an interest in the 20-year-old.

Elsewhere, Middlesbrough continue to be linked with Sunderland’s Ross Stewart. The Scot is now a long-term target of Boro’s and the latest on this front is that a bid could be made, with Sunderland making no progress on renewing his contract which expires at the end of this season.

And all these striker links coincide with ongoing interest in Chuba Akpom. The Boro talisman remains a target for Premier League teams but right now it’s Sheffield United who are said to be weighing up an £8million move for the Englishman.

Lastly, Paddy McNair has been linked with a move away this summer too, with Italian outfit Como apparently a suitor of McNair’s.

But speaking out on the rumours, Carrick said:

“It’s that time of year isn’t it when there are contract situations knocking about, it’s the transfer window, and so names are getting thrown around here there and everywhere. I understand that, it is what it is. But until there is anything really going on, it doesn’t concern me.”

Boro v Huddersfield Town kicks off at 7pm tomorrow.