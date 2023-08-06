Report shares intriguing Danny Batth update as Blackburn Rovers chase Sunderland deal

According to Alan Nixon on Patreon, Sunderland have left captain Danny Batth out of the squad to face Ipswich Town in their 2023/24 Championship opener today.

Batth featured 40 times last season for the Wearsiders in a campaign that saw them break into the play-offs, losing out 3-2 on aggregate to Luton Town.

After making his name at Wolves, Batth arrived at the Stadium of Light in mid-January 2022 from Stoke City – Batth has gone on to make 54 appearances for the Black Cats.

However, amid interest from Blackburn Rovers, Nixon has revealed on his Patreon that Batth being left out could leave the door open for a move to Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side.

Blackburn will be looking to kick on from Saturday’s opening win against West Brom – a 2-1 victory with early goals from Dilan Markanday and Harry Leonard.

Thoughts…

Batth is a seasoned campaigner and a solid defender who would benefit any Championship side. Not only would a successful side benefit from signing him, but they would also improve as well.

He is a player with 300 games of Championship football under his belt during his time at Wolves, Stoke, Sunderland, and Middlesbrough.

He also has 17 goals at Championship level which highlights that he is a threat at the other end of the pitch as well as a strength defensively.

That level of experience would be vital for a side like Blackburn who suffered last-day heartache last season with a 4-3 loss to Millwall meaning they missed out on the play-offs.

Signing a player like Batth would be a good move to build on their encouraging victory over West Brom. He would add strength and steel to their defensive unit.