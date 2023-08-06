Plymouth Argyle in talks to land Premier League midfielder

Plymouth Argyle are keen to lure the Premier League man to Home Park to bolster their options in the middle of the park.

Cundle, 21, spent time in the Championship with Swansea City in the last campaign to get some experience under his belt.

Football Insider now claim he is in ‘advanced’ talks with the Pilgrims following their opening day win over Huddersfield Town this weekend.

1 of 15 What stadium is this? Loftus Road Portman Road Bloomfield Road The Den

Plymouth target move

Plymouth could see Cundle as someone to inject more quality into their midfield department. They are still a player or two short in that department and need a bit more depth as the fixtures start to come thick and fast now.

The youngster spent time on the books at Burnley before linking up with Wolves. He has since risen up through the ranks at Molineux and has been a regular for the Midlands outfit at various youth levels over the years.

He made his first-team debut in September 2019 in a Carabao Cup clash against Reading and has since gone on to make seven senior appearances for his current club in all competitions.

Cundle’s pathway into Wolves’ starting XI in the top flight is blocked due to the abundance of options that they have in his position, hence why he was given the green light to head out the exit door temporarily when Swansea came calling 12 months ago.

He enjoyed his time in South Wales and scored twice in 33 appearances altogether for the Swans before returning to his parent club earlier this summer as Plymouth plan to lure him back to the Football League now to bolster their ranks.