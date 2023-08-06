Manchester United goalkeeper wanted on loan by League Two club

Accrington Stanley are interested in signing Manchester United goalkeeper Radek Vitek on loan, as detailed in a report by The Sun.

Accrington Stanley are keen on luring the stopper down to League Two to bolster their goalkeeping department.

Vitek, 19, signed for Manchester United back in 2020 and currently plays for their U21’s.

According to The Sun, John Coleman’s side are ‘leading’ the race to land him in this window and the Red Devils are ‘ready’ to let him depart on a temporary basis.

Accrington eye goalkeeper

Accrington could see Vitek as someone to compete with Toby Savin for their number one spot this season in the fourth tier. They have enjoyed success with loan stoppers such as James Trafford and Nathan Baxter in the past.

Vitek started his career with spells as a youngster at TJ Sokol Hošťálková and SK Sigma Olomouc before moving over to England three years ago when Manchester United came calling. He initially played for the Red Devils’ U18’s side before making the step up a youth level.

Erik ten Hag’s side have a big decision on what to do with him this term amid interest from Accrington. He won’t get first-team minutes in the Premier League and a temporary switch to the Football League would give him a chance to get some regular senior game time under his belt and some experience.

Stanley won their opening day of the new season 3-0 at home to Newport County courtesy of goals by Jack Nolan, Shaun Whalley and Korede Adedoyin. Next up for them is a Carabao Cup clash against Bradford City at The Wham Stadium on Tuesday night before an away trip to Gillingham next Saturday.