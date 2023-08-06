Luton Town plotting shock move for Birmingham City veteran, says reporter

Luton Town are plotting a ‘shock move’ for Birmingham City goalkeeper John Ruddy, reports Alan Nixon.

Ruddy, 36, only joined Birmingham City last summer. He signed a one-year deal but earned an extension through until the end of this current campaign, following a strong start to life at the club.

Luton Town meanwhile are heading to the Premier League after winning the Championship play-off final last season. And they’ve already raided Birmingham City for Tahith Chong this summer, but now it looks like they could return to St Andrew’s for Ruddy.

Nixon has revealed on his Patreon this morning that the Hatters are preparing to make a shock move for the former Norwich City and Wolves goalkeeper, who turns 37 in October.

Last season, Ruddy made 43 Championship outings for Blues and kept an impressive 14 clean sheets, adding to his 505 career appearances to date.

1 of 15 What stadium is this? Loftus Road Portman Road Bloomfield Road The Den

Ruddy to Luton

Luton have just poached goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski from Blackburn Rovers and so this emerging interest in Ruddy is even more surprising.

The Birmingham City man has bags of experience though, and last season he showed he still has the quality, so that would explain Luton’s interest.

But still, Luton’s interest in Ruddy is a strange one, and it’s hard to predict how Blues might respond given the fact that he’s out of contract in less than a year’s time.

Expect the club to be reluctant to sell the goalkeeper given how well he did last season, but if the club wants to recoup a bit of what they spent this summer then they might have to sell.

Birmingham City return to action v Cheltenham Town in the EFL Cup next week.