Leeds United man not happy and could make return to former club, report suggests

According to Frankfurter Rundschau reporter Jan Christian Muller, Leeds United could lose another star in Georginio Rutter.

Rutter, says Muller, ‘has not been happy’ with his move to English football with Leeds United, after arriving last year as the club’s record signing from TSG Hoffenheim.

21-year-old Frenchman Rutter, has struggled to make the breakthrough he would have wanted to at Elland Road. In the Whites’ relegation-haunted campaign last season, he only made 11 appearances, registering one assist.

Muller, commenting about his former club TSG Hoffenheim said that ‘in the back room’ TSG fancy Rutter. He adds that the former player ‘might return on loan’.

At the moment, after an encouraging pre-season, Rutter is out injured following Leeds’ 1-0 victory over Hearts. His injury has been described as a ‘core injury’.

Thoughts…

Whilst you can never discount anything at Elland Road, the Whites sanctioning a loan move for Rutter would be a left-field move for Daniel Farke’s side.

He is the club’s record signing, a 21-year-old who has a further five years left on his contract, a contract that is due to run until the summer of 2028 – that length of a contract suggests that Leeds United see value in the Plescop-born youngster.

Yes, it is fair to say that Rutter has not hit the ground running at Elland Road; it was a tough season for him last year. He only saw 264 minutes of Premier League game time across his 11 appearances.

However, the class and ability that he showed in the Bundesliga for Hoffenheim – 11 goals and six assists across 57 appearances – would suggest he’d be able to transition easily to Championship competition.