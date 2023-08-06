Leeds United learn cost of Coventry City man Gustavo Hamer with Whites chasing summer deal

According to Football Insider’s reporter Pete O’Rourke, Leeds United have been told that it will cost them £12million or more to sign Coventry City’s Dutch midfielder Gustavo Hamer.

Hamer signed for the Sky Blues from Duch side PEC Zwolle in early July 2020. Since signing, the former Feyenoord player has gone on to make 130 appearances for Coventry, scoring 19 goals and registering 23 assists.

Last season saw the 26-year-old really impress with 11 goals and 10 assists across 44 Championship games, including three in the end-of-season play-offs.

Football Insider’s O’Rourke writes that Coventry City ‘are likely to ask for another eight-figure fee’ after receiving a hefty figure when selling top scorer Viktor Gyokeres to Sporting CP earlier this summer.

O’Rourke adds that Hamer will cost any interested side ‘upwards of £12 million this summer’. He also adds that the Sky Blues might even be willing to gamble on keeping hold of their Brazilian star and losing him on a free next summer.

1 of 15 What stadium is this? Loftus Road Portman Road Bloomfield Road The Den

Thoughts…

There has been very little business done at Elland Road this transfer window so far; the only arrivals being Ethan Ampadu, Karl Darlow, and Sam Bryan.

There is a lot of talk that big stars currently on the books at Elland Road might yet leave before the window closes on September 1. One player linked with a move away from LS11 is USMNT star Tyler Adams.

Should he leave Leeds United, Hamer would be an ideal replacement for the American midfield general – 128 of his games, 13 goals, and 19 assists have come from playing that defensive midfield role.

There is a lot of this transfer window left, but it appears that at least Leeds United know what it will cost to prise the talented Hamer away from the Coventry Building Society Arena this summer.