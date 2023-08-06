Ipswich Town keen on ambitious Southampton transfer but Russell Martin wants to keep the player

Ipswich Town want to buy Southampton striker Adam Armstrong, but Southampton boss Russell Martin wants to keep him, says Alan Nixon.

Armstrong, 26, was snapped up by Southampton in 2021. The Saints paid a reported fee of £15million to Blackburn Rovers where Armstrong had netted 49 goals in 130 Championship outings, with 28 of those coming in his final campaign.

Since then, Armstrong has scored just six goals for Southampton, with one on the opening night of the season v Sheffield Wednesday on Friday.

Now though, Nixon has revealed on his Patreon that Armstrong remains an ambitious target for Ipswich Town, but that Saints boss Martin doesn’t want to lose the striker.

Earlier in the year, The Sun revealed that Ipswich were planning to spend big on Armstrong – should they have achieved promotion from League One.

Armstrong to Ipswich?

Armstrong is certainly a player with huge pedigree in the Championship. He was gifted a goal on the opening night of the season after Nathan Tella’s shot deflected off the striker, but it should give him confidence to go and net a few more.

Ipswich’s interest is certainly ambitious, but it was previously unclear what Southampton would do with the striker upon their return to the Championship.

They have a few good names in their attacking ranks and Armstrong could easily have been moved on, but it looks like Martin has big plans for the Englishman this summer.

As for Ipswich, they have enough time to look at other targets, but they’ll have to act fast to ensure that they don’t get pipped to the line.

Ipswich Town open their 2023/24 season away at Sunderland this evening.