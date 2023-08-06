Hull City in the race to sign Manchester United man, Red Devils ready to let him go

Hull City are in the race to sign Manchester United goalkeeper Matej Kovar, reports Alan Nixon.

Kovar, 23, joined the Manchester United set up in 2018. He left FC Slovacko in his native Czech Republic but is yet to make his senior debut for the Red Devils, instead spending time out on loan with the likes of Swindon Town, Burton Albion, and Sparta Prague.

And now it looks like he could be heading out on loan again. Nixon has revealed on his Patreon this morning that United are ready to let Kovar leave and that Hull City and Red Star Belgrade in Serbia are both keen.

Hull City have been after a new goalkeeper all summer. Liam Rosenior wanted former loan man Karl Darlow back, but he’s since signed for Leeds United, whilst another target in Mark Travers has signed for Stoke City.

So far this summer, Hull City have brought in the likes of Xavier Simons, Aaron Connolly, and Jason Lokilo on permanent deals, whilst signing Liam Delap and Ruben Vinagre on loan.

Kovar to Hull

Yesterday, Hull City started with Matt Ingram in goal, with Thimothee Lo-Tutala on the bench. Rosenior looks desperate to land another shot-stopper given Lo-Tutala’s inexperience in the Championship, and whilst Kovar also lacks experience, he’ll have had a very good upbringing at United.

He’s impressed in previous loan spells with his last at Sparta Prague being his most involved, and with United seemingly ready to let him go, a move could come about quickly.

But Hull have been beaten to a few goalkeepers already this summer and so Rosenior won’t rest until he gets a deal over the line.

The Tigers return to action v Doncaster Rovers in the EFL Cup this week.