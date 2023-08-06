Free agent agrees deal to join League One club after Coventry City exit

Derby County are poised to sign Martyn Waghorn following his departure from Coventry City, as per a report by DerbyshireLive.

Derby County have decided to hand their former striker a contract offer after his recent training spell.

Waghorn, 33, cut ties with Coventry at the end of last season when his contract expired and he has since been weighing up his next move in the game.

DerbyshireLive claim the Rams have now ‘agreed’ a deal with him following their opening day defeat to Wigan Athletic at Pride Park this weekend.

Derby to sign striker

Waghorn will provide Derby with more competition and depth up top this term. They are lacking options in that particular area at the moment and he will give them something different to what they already have.

The fact he has played for the club before means he knows what they are all about already which will help him settle in with ease.

Waghorn, who is from South Shields, is a vastly experienced player in the Football League and has made 492 appearances in all competitions to date, scoring 127 goals.

He started out at Sunderland and rose up through the academy ranks of the Black Cats before going on to play eight times for their first-team. He was loaned out to Charlton Athletic and Leicester City to get some experience under his belt before the latter snapped him up on a permanent basis.

The attacker has since had stints at Hull City, Millwall, Wigan Athletic, Rangers and Ipswich Town, as well as Derby, and is now heading back to the latter for a second spell.

Paul Warne’s side are back in action on Tuesday night at home to fellow third tier outfit Blackpool in the Carabao Cup.