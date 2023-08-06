Crystal Palace join race to sign Southampton man as PL interest lingers

According to Alan Nixon on Patreon, Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson is interested in Southampton striker Che Adams.

Adams was a goalscorer in the Saints’ opening day 2-1 victory over Sheffield Wednesday on Friday evening, scoring the decisive goal with an 87th minute strike.

Adams has been at the Hampshire club since a big-money move from Birmingham City in July 2019. His time at the club has seen Adams go on to make 146 appearances, scoring 32 goals and registering 15 assists.

Last season, in what was a disappointing campaign for Southampton, the Leicester-born striker still managed to catch the eye with five goals and three assists in the Premier League.

This level of threat, and the potential that he holds, means that the 23-cap Scotland international is a player in demand. It seems that this demand is coming from Crystal Palace according to Nixon on Patreon.

The likes of Burnley have already been linked with a move for Adams this summer.

Thoughts…

Adams is a solid, dependable, and tricky striker. These are the kind of attributes that would allow him to fit comfortably into any side.

With 124 Premier League appearances tucked under his belt, Adams has shown that he can do the business at the highest level of English football. This is backed up by 25 Premier League goals and 14 assists.

Hodgson will know all of that, he will have done his homework – he will know the strengths that Adams would bring to his Palace side.

It is an Eagles side that is packed with attacking talent and one where you could see Adams profiting from that attack-laden focus. He would not only slot into the Selhurst Park side but he would be dangerous in it.

However, Crystal Palace’s gain would be Southampton’s loss in that 27-year-old Adams would likely be an important player for the Saints as they strive for promotion this season.