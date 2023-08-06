Blackburn Rovers join race to sign Crystal Palace man wanted by Blackpool

Blackburn Rovers are looking to beat Blackpool to the signing of Crystal Palace youngster Scott Banks, reports Alan Nixon.

Banks, 21, is a product of the Dundee United youth academy. He’s been with Crystal Palace since 2020 and has made two senior appearances for the club, but none in the Premier League.

He’s spent time out on loan with Alloa, Dunfermline, and last season Bradford City where he netted six goals in 29 outings for Mark Hughes side, and now it looks like he could be on the move again this summer.

Nixon has revealed on his Patreon this morning that Banks is wanted by Blackburn Rovers, after previously revealing that League One side Blackpool had made a £500,000 bid for the winger – whether Blackburn want a loan or permanent deal remains to be seen.

Blackburn Rovers opened their 2023/24 campaign with an impressive 2-1 win at home to West Brom yesterday.

Blackburn in for Banks

Banks remains a relatively inexperienced player. He did well at Bradford last time round but that was at a League Two level, so how well Banks could do for Rovers in the Championship remains to be seen.

But he’s a young player still and there’s potential yet to fulfil. Rovers aren’t spending this summer and whether or not they have a bit to spend now is unclear, but to get a deal for Banks over the line, it looks like might have to put some money on the table.

That is of course if they want a permanent deal – a loan deal with a future option to buy could be better for Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side.

Blackburn Rovers return to action v Walsall in the EFL Cup next week.