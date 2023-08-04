‘They might just spoil the party’: Leicester City v Coventry City prediction

Leicester City host Coventry City in the Championship this Sunday.

The Football League returns this weekend and Leicester City kick off their Championship campaign against tough opposition in last season’s play-off finalists Coventry City.

Unsurprisingly, the Foxes are among the favourites for promotion and Enzo Maresca will be looking to prove why on Sunday. Much of the focus has been on players leaving City after relegation but eye-catching signings of Harry Winks, Mads Hermansen and Stephy Mavididi have all been made.

They’re going to be in for a tough test against Mark Robins’ Sky Blues though.

Coventry City made it all the way to the play-off final last season and after cashing in on star striker Viktor Gyokeres, they’ve spent the money well across the board to build a team capable of fighting for promotion once again.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Leicester City will be keen to start their season with a bang and looking at their squad, it wouldn’t be a surprise if there’s a gulf between the Foxes and much of their Championship opposition.

“That said, I can’t see them running away with it against a side like Coventry. For so long the Sky Blues have overachieved on a minimal budget but after the Viktor Gyokeres sale, they’ve been able to branch out and make some eye-catching signings.

“I think Coventry will be right up there this season and wouldn’t be surprised if they give Leicester a bit of a rude awakening.

“Leicester will be confident but Coventry should be too, and they might just spoil the party at the King Power. I’m going for a 2-2 draw.”

Score prediction: Leicester City 2-2 Coventry City

Luke Phelps

“It’s going to be incredibly difficult for Coventry to replicate their last season. But they defied the odds last time round and they’ll back themselves to do so again in the 2023/24 campaign.

“For me, though, Leicester are the standout side this season. I think they’ll win the title and with relative ease. For teams coming down from the Premier League though, with new managers in place and new players in the side, there needs to be a bit of time to adjust.

“For that reason I’m leaning towards a draw, which I think would be a decent result for both sides.”

Score prediction: Leicester City 1-1 Coventry City