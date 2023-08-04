‘There’s been interest’ – 27-year-old Swansea City man has suitors, says Duff

Swansea City boss Michael Duff has confirmed that there’s been interest in midfielder Olivier Ntcham this summer.

Ntcham, 27, joined Swansea City on a free transfer in 2021 after leaving Celtic. The four-cap Cameroon international has since made 80 total appearances for the Swans, scoring 11 goals in the process.

He impressed last time round with eight goals in 41 league outings and there’s been interest in the Swans man this summer, with reports last month revealing that there’s been multiple enquires for the player.

And speaking ahead of this weekend’s Championship opener v Birmingham City, Duff confirmed interest in Ntcham, whilst also revealing that he’s not the only player to have attracted suitors.

Duff said in yesterday’s pre-match press conference:

“There’s been interest, but there’s been interest in more than one player. Olivier’s our player. He’s done well in pre-season. If anything changes we’ll let you know.”

Other Swans names who’ve been linked with moves away this summer include Joel Piroe, Matt Grimes, Jay Fulton, and Ben Cabango, with all of them having been linked with Russell Martin’s Southampton at one time or another.

Ntcham leaving?

Ntcham has had his critics in the past, but on the whole he’s been a very good player for the Swans, with his goals last season helping the club to achieve a decent league finish in the end.

But he’s only under contract for another year and so his future remains unclear. At 27 and with the experience he has, he’d undoubtedly be an attractive option for a lot of clubs out there, and the Swans could be open to selling if there’s no sign of a contract renewal.

For now though, the Swans and Ntcham will be focussed on this weekend’s home game v Birmingham City, which kicks off at 3pm tomorrow afternoon.